Cardinals' Teagan Quitoriano: Lands with Cardinals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arizona signed Quitoriano to a one-year contract on Wednesday.
Quitoriano suited up for all 17 regular-season games with the Falcons in 2025, though he wasn't targeted once in that span. He will be a candidate to contribute on special teams and as a blocker on offense for the Cardinals in 2026.
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