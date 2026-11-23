Quitoriano played all 13 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Chiefs.

Since coming out of nowhere to post two receiving touchdowns in his Cardinals debut back in Week 5 against the Lions, Quitoriano has fallen out of the mix for playing time on offense. After the two-score effort, Quitoriano logged double-digit snaps on offense in four straight contests, but he drew just one target over that stretch. In the subsequent two games, Quitoriano has played just three total snaps on offense while Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Hunter Long have been prioritized ahead of him at tight end.