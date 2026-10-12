Quitoriano caught both of his targets for 15 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 45-21 loss to Detroit.

Quitoriano entered Sunday having recorded just two receptions since the beginning of the 2023 campaign. The tight end made the most of his two chances in Week 5, reeling in a two-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett in the first quarter before later connecting with the quarterback again for a 13-yard score in the third quarter. Quitoriano's performance figures to be an anomaly, and he carries no fantasy value moving forward.