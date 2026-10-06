The Cardinals signed Quitoriano from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.

The move gives the Cardinals extra depth at tight end on the 53-man roster after Hunter Long (knee) was placed on injured reserve, with Kenny Yeboah taking Quitoriano's place on Arizona's practice squad. Quitoriano has yet to take the field this season, but he's now slated in as the TE3 behind Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins. Quitoriano played in 17 regular-season games for the Falcons in 2025, when he contributed on both special teams and offense but did not see a target.