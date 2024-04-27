The Cardinals selected Palmer in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 191st overall.

It's a bit of a surprise that Palmer was drafted prior to the seventh round but he has some interesting traits. He stands at 6-foot-2 with 4.45 speed according to UAB's Pro Day data and was a Third Team All-AAC player in 2023. Palmer is averaged for a prospect that will turn 24 in May. He caught 47 passes for 858 yards and seven touchdowns last season and began his career at Snow College in Utah. Even with the age concern, there are intriguing elements to his game if he can make a quick transition to the next level.