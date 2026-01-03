The Cardinals signed Palmer from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

Palmer has resided on the Cardinals' practice squad for the entirety of the 2025 season, but he will join the active roster for the Week 18 divisional contest. The wide receiver will likely function as a special-teams reserve player, as he is listed as the No. 5 option at receiver behind Michael Wilson, Xavier Weaver, Jalen Brooks and Steven Sims.