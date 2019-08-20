Cardinals' Terrell Suggs: Absent from practice
Suggs was a non-participant at Tuesday's practice for an undisclosed reason, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Suggs joined the Cardinals this offseason after spending a remarkable 16 years with the Ravens. He attended high school in the area and spent three years of college at Arizona State, so the destination made sense for him to wind down his career. No reason was given for his absence from Tuesday's practice, so it could simply be the case of rest awarded to a veteran. Still, the situation should be monitored if he continues to miss time. He is projected to start at outside linebacker opposite Chandler Jones once the season kicks off.
