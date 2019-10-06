Play

Suggs (back) is listed as active Sunday in Cincinnati, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Despite sitting out practice Thursday and Friday due to a back injury, Suggs will be available to the Cardinals' pass rush Week 5. So far, he's been hit or miss on the sack front, getting two in the season opener and 1.5 last Sunday while otherwise getting blanked in the other two contests.

