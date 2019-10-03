Cardinals' Terrell Suggs: Dealing with back injury
Suggs missed Thursday's practice due to a back injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Suggs' output has swung wildly from week to week this season. In the opener, he had two sacks among five tackles in a tie with the Lions, only to account for zero and four, respectively, over the next two games. Suggs got back to business Week 4, racking up eight tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble against the Seahawks. After showing up suddenly on the injury report Thursday, his status will be one to monitor as the weekend approaches.
