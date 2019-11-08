Play

Suggs is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Suggs put in a limited session Thursday but otherwise didn't practice this week, leaving his status for Sunday up in the air. The veteran linebacker has played all nine games this season and has five sacks.

