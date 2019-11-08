Cardinals' Terrell Suggs: Dealing with hamstring injury
Suggs is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Suggs put in a limited session Thursday but otherwise didn't practice this week, leaving his status for Sunday up in the air. The veteran linebacker has played all nine games this season and has five sacks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Terrell Suggs: Records fifth sack•
-
Cardinals' Terrell Suggs: Gearing up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Terrell Suggs: Officially questionable for Week 6•
-
Cardinals' Terrell Suggs: Non-participant Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Terrell Suggs: Active Week 5•
-
Cardinals' Terrell Suggs: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Week 10 WR Preview: Add start Brown?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...