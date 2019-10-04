Suggs (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Suggs hasn't missed a game since the 2016 campaign, but his ironman streak is in jeopardy after a back injury surfaced Thursday. He missed the final two practices of the week, so it looks like he's trending toward sitting out. However, the final verdict on Suggs' health will be revealed with the inactives report at 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.