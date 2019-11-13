Suggs tallied six tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, one QB hit and a half sack during Sunday's 30-27 loss at Tampa Bay.

Suggs has hovered between 70 and 78 percent of the defensive snaps in eight of 10 games this season, but his output has been far more sporadic. He's recorded at least a partial sack in five different contests en route to 5.5 overall. Additionally, he's scattered four forced fumbles across the campaign and averaged 3.3 tackles per game. While his league-wide stature has fallen in his 17th season, Suggs is a key cog of the pass rush in his first campaign with the Cardinals.