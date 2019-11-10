Play

Suggs (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Suggs only practiced Thursday, and he was limited in that session. The veteran linebacker got the green light to avoid missing a game for the first time since the 2016 season. Suggs has registered 27 tackles and five sacks this in his first season with the Cardinals, and he'll look to add to the latter total against Jameis Winston, who has been dropped 30 times in eight outings.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories