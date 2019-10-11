Suggs (back) did not practice Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Suggs, who is second on the Cardinals with 3.5 sacks, has started the practice week by missing two consecutive sessions. As such, the veteran's prospectus is not encouraging, and he will likely need to log at least a limited practice Friday in order to have a realistic chance of playing in Week 6. Cassius Marsh is slated to fill in for Suggs if he is forced to sit out.

