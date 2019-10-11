Suggs (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Suggs is probably on the wrong side of questionable here, as he's been unable to practice all week. He was active last week against Cincinnati but didn't register any statistics after logging 3.5 sacks in his first four games.

