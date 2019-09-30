Play

Suggs posted tackles (five solo), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Suggs strip-sacked Russell Wilson in the second quarter, but the Cardinals were unable to recover the loose ball. The 36-year-old is still doesn't look like he's slowing down, as he's played at least 63 percent of defensive snaps in every game so far, and his 3.5 sacks are already halfway to last year's total. Suggs' IDP value can be flaky with an inconsistent tackle count, but he can still be deployed against weak offensive lines.

