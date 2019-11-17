Play

Suggs (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the 49ers.

The veteran linebacker failed to practice all week, but he'll gut it out and suit up versus the division-rival 49ers on Sunday. Suggs will face a San Francisco offense that will be missing Matt Breida (ankle) and George Kittle (knee).

