Cardinals' Terrell Suggs: Records fifth sack
Suggs made five tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Giants.
Suggs now has five sacks through seven games, and he only sits behind Chandler Jones (8.5) for the team lead. Still, the veteran linebacker lacks IDP intrigue since his tackle total is flaky and comes in at just 3.4 per game.
