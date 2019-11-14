Play

Suggs (hamstring/back) did not participate in practice Thursday.

Suggs has yet to appear in practice this week but sat out most of Week 10's practices as well before ultimately playing. It is a distinct possibility that the 37-year-old could play without practicing all week, but at least some participation Friday would be a welcome sign.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories