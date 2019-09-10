Suggs recorded five tackles, all solo, two sacks and a forced fumble across 68 defensive snaps in Sunday's tie with the Lions.

New team, same results for one of the league's most notorious defenders over the past decade. Suggs, who had seven total sacks last season, is showing no signs of slowing down early in the desert, as his 68 defensive snaps were second-highest out of the Cardinals linebacking corps.