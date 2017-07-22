Floyd signed a contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Floyd is an undrafted rookie out of Citadel who ran a 4.63 forty at his pro day in late March. He'll look to make the team as a depth outside linebacker who can make his living on special teams.

