Reiman (foot) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reiman's remains sidelined from on-field work due to the foot injury that he suffered in a Week 1 win in New Orleans. He likely will need to log at least some work Friday in order to give him a chance to be available Sunday against the Panthers. Trey McBride is the unquestioned top tight end on the Cardinals, but considering the team trots out 12 personnel often, Elijah Higgins, Travis Vokolek and potentially practice-squad member Josiah Deguara would be candidates for elevated roles if Reiman sits out this weekend.