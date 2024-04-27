The Cardinals selected Reiman in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 82nd overall.

Reiman will likely do a lot of blocking at the pro level, and he certainly won't be stealing any targets from Trey McBride (or even Elijah Higgins), so his fantasy upside with Arizona seems pretty close to zero. With that said, Reiman could be an excellent player for real football purposes. At 6-foot-5, 271 pounds, the Illinois product is both ridiculously massive and improbably athletic for his build (4.64-second 40-yard dash). Defensive coordinators won't enjoy matching up with Reiman.