Reiman was carted off the field after sustaining an ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Titans, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The cart quickly came out for Reiman after he went down with a right ankle injury, and he has been officially ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Elijah Higgins will step into the TE2 role behind Trey McBride in Reiman's absence.