Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Dealing with foot injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reiman didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury that he sustained early on during this past Sunday's win at New Orleans, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Reiman handled 34 of 66 offensive snaps (52 percent) Week 1, which ranked behind top TE Trey McBride (97 percent) and ahead of fellow reserve Elijah Higgins (30 percent). While starting off this week with a DNP is cause for concern, Reiman also may be operating under a maintenance program for the health concern. In the end, his status may gain some clarity by week's end ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Sticks primarily to blocking•
-
Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Nabs 14-yard reception in Week 14•
-
Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Hauls in short target•
-
Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Still without a target•
-
Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Good to go for Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Gets questionable tag•