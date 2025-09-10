Reiman didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury that he sustained early on during this past Sunday's win at New Orleans, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Reiman handled 34 of 66 offensive snaps (52 percent) Week 1, which ranked behind top TE Trey McBride (97 percent) and ahead of fellow reserve Elijah Higgins (30 percent). While starting off this week with a DNP is cause for concern, Reiman also may be operating under a maintenance program for the health concern. In the end, his status may gain some clarity by week's end ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.