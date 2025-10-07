Reiman (ankle) will be placed on injured reserve and will be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reiman was carted off the field during the third quarter of the Cardinals' 22-21 loss to the Titans due to an ankle injury, which is severe enough to sideline the 2024 third-rounder for the rest of the regular season. He'll finish the 2025 campaign with three catches (on five targets) for 18 yards through four regular-season games while playing on both offense and special teams. Third-year tight end Elijah Higgins should step into the TE2 role behind Trey McBride for the remainder of the season in Reiman's absence.