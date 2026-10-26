Head coach Mike LaFleur stated he's "not too sure" if Reiman (ankle) will play this season, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reiman hasn't played this season and is currently on the reserve/PUP list. While there haven't been any updates on when the 25-year-old will be back on the field, it appears the door isn't fully closed regarding his return before the end of the 2026 campaign. Reiman has appeared in 21 regular-season games for the Cardinals since being drafted in the third round in the 2024 NFL Draft, amassing nine catches for 55 yards.