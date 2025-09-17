default-cbs-image
Reiman (foot) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reiman sat out in Week 2 versus the Panthers due to a foot injury, but he took a big step in the right direction to start the Cardinals' new week of practice. If he's able to log a full practice Thursday or Friday, he could potentially avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game at San Francisco.

