Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Starts camp on PUP list

Reiman (ankle) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Reiman suffered a season-ending ankle injury in early October of 2025, but was tracking to be ready to participate in training camp. Evidently, the ankle issue is causing a lingering problem for the tight end, and it remains unclear when he will be able to return to the field. Reiman is set to be the No. 2 tight end behind Trey McBride entering the 2026 season, and will likely handle his fair share of blocking duties for the run game headed by first-round draft pick Jeremiyah Love.