Reiman caught two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 16-15 loss to the 49ers.

Reiman made his return in Week 3 after missing the previous game due to a foot injury suffered in the season opener. The 24-year-old tight end operated as Arizona's No. 2 tight end, playing 33 of the team's 66 offensive snaps while Trey McBride handled 58 snaps. Barring an injury to McBride, Reiman won't see enough consistent usage to be trusted for fantasy purposes on a weekly basis. The Cardinals are set to host the Seahawks in Week 4.