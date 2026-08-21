Reiman (ankle) will not be back for the start of the regular season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The tight end might also have to stay on the PUP list when the campaign begins, at which point he would move from active/PUP to reserve/PUP and have to miss the first four regular-season contests. Reiman suffered a season-ending ankle injury four games into 2025 and began training camp on the active/PUP list. The 2024 third-round pick is set to play a supporting role behind starting tight end Trey McBride when he returns.