Reiman (foot) won't play Sunday against the Panthers, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday, Bo Brack of PHNX Sports reports.

Reiman will sit out Week 2 due to the injury he suffered in the season-opening win over the Saints. Elijah Higgins is likely to be the primary beneficiary of Reiman's absence. Reiman had a 52 percent Week 1 snap share compared to Higgins' 30 percent mark, with both lagging significantly behind star starter Trey McBride's 97 percent.

