Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Won't play Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reiman (foot) won't play Sunday against the Panthers, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday, Bo Brack of PHNX Sports reports.
Reiman will sit out Week 2 due to the injury he suffered in the season-opening win over the Saints. Elijah Higgins is likely to be the primary beneficiary of Reiman's absence. Reiman had a 52 percent Week 1 snap share compared to Higgins' 30 percent mark, with both lagging significantly behind star starter Trey McBride's 97 percent.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Another DNP on Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Sticks primarily to blocking•
-
Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Nabs 14-yard reception in Week 14•
-
Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Hauls in short target•
-
Cardinals' Tip Reiman: Still without a target•