The Cardinals have claimed Jones off waivers from the Saints, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

With starting RB James Conner dealing with a knee issue and Keaontay Ingram having missed time with a neck injury, Jones gives the Cardinals some added backfield depth ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams. Prior to being let go by New Orleans, Jones had logged 21 carries for 70 yards and two TDs to go along with four catches on six targets in four games.