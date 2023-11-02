The Cardinals signed Jones off their practice squad Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Jones initially joined Arizona in early October, when multiple injuries struck the backfield. As of Thursday, James Conner (knee) still must miss at least one more game while injured reserve, Emari Demercado sat out Wednesday's practice due to a toe injury, and Damien Williams (foot) was placed on the practice squad injured list earlier this week. With this transaction, Jones and Keaontay Ingram now are the only healthy running backs on the Cardinals' active roster.