Jones turned three carries into two yards and hauled in two of three targets for five yards during Sunday's 27-0 loss in Cleveland.

The Cardinals offense was unable to get much going against the Browns' staunch defense with rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune under center and without two playmakers in running back Emari Demercado (toe) and wide receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder). Jones split the RB reps with Keaontay Ingram, with the former getting 21 of 52 offensive snaps to the latter's 22. And Ingram's output (eight yards on nine carries) narrowly outpaced Jones' seven yards from scrimmage. It's unclear if Demercado will make himself available this coming Sunday versus the Falcons, but Arizona's top running back James Conner (knee) can be designated for return from IR this week, so if Conner is activated, the trickle down effect likely would leave Jones with little to work with moving forward.