Jones signed to the Cardinals' practice squad and then moved up to the active roster Saturday.

The team also activated James Conner on Saturday, making Jones the third healthy running back on the depth chart behind Conner and Keaontay Ingram. Jones was claimed off waivers from the Saints on Oct. 9 and then cut by the Cardinals twice before being brought back. The fourth-year pro has appeared in one game for Arizona this year, carrying the ball three times for two yards and catching two passes for five yards.