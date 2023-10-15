Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest at the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Arizona claimed Jones off waivers last Monday, giving him less than a week to get up to speed with his new offense. In the wake of James Conner (knee) landing on injured reserve, the team instead will roll with Keaontay Ingram, undrafted rookie Emari Demercado and veteran Damien Williams out of its backfield Week 6. Jones' next chance for his first game action with the Cardinals will arrive next Sunday in Seattle.