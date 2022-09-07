McSorley has been added to the Cardinals' active roster.
In a corresponding move, the team placed Colt McCoy (calf) on injured reserve, meaning that he'll miss at least four games. As a result, McSorley is slated to back up Kyler Murray early on this season.
