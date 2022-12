McSorely (illness) was not listed on the Cardinals' injury report Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

McSorley popped up with an illness during Arizona's final practice Week 12, leaving him inactive against the Chargers. However, he appears to have gotten over this ailment during the Cardinals' bye Week 13. As a result, McSorley should reprise his role as the team's third-string quarterback against New England on Monday Night Football.