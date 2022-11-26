McSorley did not practice Friday due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

McSorley was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday before popping up on Friday's injury report. While the severity of this ailment is still unclear, the 27-year-old will have just one more day to overcome this issue before Sunday's contest. McSorley went 6-for-10 passing for 59 yards and an interception after stepping in for Colt McCoy during Monday's loss to San Francisco. However, both signal-callers figure to fall back into their normal backup roles Week 12, as starting quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to return after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.