McSorley completed seven of 15 passes for 95 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 24-15 loss to the Broncos. He added one rush for eight yards.

McSorley entered the game three plays into the second half after Colt McCoy was forced to the sidelines due to a head injury. He managed a few long completions of 29 and 18 yards but still managed only 6.3 yards per attempt. To make matters worse, McSorley also threw two interceptions, the latter of which led directly to Denver's game-clinching touchdown. If McCoy can't clear concussion protocol in time for a Week 16 matchup against the Buccaneers, McSorley will likely be called upon to start.