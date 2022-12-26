McSorley completed 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed seven times for 14 yards in the Cardinals' 19-16 overtime loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday night. He also lost two fumbles.

McSorley's first NFL start wasn't disastrous by any stretch, but ball security was an issue for the fourth-year pro. McSorley's first lost fumble came midway through the first quarter at the Buccaneers' 30-yard line as a result of a sack, proving costly to the Cardinals even though it didn't lead to any Tampa Bay points. The second was even more consequential, as McSorley was charged with a turnover on an attempted fourth-quarter pitch to Keaontay Ingram that was recovered by the Bucs' William Gholston and led to a game-tying field goal. McSorley may be one and done as a starter, as Colt McCoy should have a good chance of clearing concussion protocol in time for a Week 17 road matchup against the Falcons.