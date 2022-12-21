McSorley will start Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kliff Kingsbury made the announcement Wednesday after ruling out Colt McCoy, who suffered a concussion during Sunday's 24-15 loss to Denver. McSorley completed seven of 15 passes for 95 yards and two interceptions in relief, and with that fresh in mind it's possible he could be benched for recently signed David Blough if he struggles again Sunday night. McSorley had only one carry for eight yards last week, but he does offer potential for rushing stats given that he ran a 4.57 40 coming out of Penn State in 2019 -- where he had 30 rushing TDs in three seasons as a starter -- and then spent a couple years in Baltimore backing up Lamar Jackson.