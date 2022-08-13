McSorley completed 13 of 22 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown while adding 32 rushing yards on four carries in Friday's preseason game against the Bengals.

With neither Kyler Murray (wrist) nor Colt McCoy in the lineup, McSorley played the entire first half for the Cardinals and led his club to four scoring drives, capping the first with a four-yard TD strike to depth wideout Andre Baccellia (ankle). McSorley is competing with undrafted rookie Jarrett Guarantano for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, and the former Raven likely has a leg up in the battle after this performance.