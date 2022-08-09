Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that McSorley will start Friday's preseason contest against Cincinnati, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray was sidelined for a part of training camp due to a positive COVID-19 test and is now dealing with a sore wrist, which has limited his participation in practice. However, the decision to start McSorley likely has nothing to do with Murray's availability, as backup quarterback Colt McCoy is also not expected to play, leaving McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano to compete for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart during the preseason opener.