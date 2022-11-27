McSorley (illness) is inactive Sunday against the Chargers.
McSorley missed practice Friday due to the illness, and he's still apparently feeling under the weather. However, with Kyler Murray back under center and Colt McCoy still considered the team's No. 2 quarterback, McSorley's absence should not impact the team Week 12.
