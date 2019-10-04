Brock (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brock finished the week as a limited participant in Friday's practice, so he appears to be a true game-time decision. The Bengals have had success against decent secondaries like the Seahawks and Bills this year, so Brock's ability to get healthy would bolster the Cardinals' secondary for this contest.