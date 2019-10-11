Brock (shoulder) isn't listed on the the final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Atlanta, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brock was upgraded to a full practice Friday after a pair of limited sessions, so he should be out there with no limitations in Week 6 after leaving the previous week's game early due to a shoulder injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories