Brock (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 11 matchup versus the 49ers.

Brock was able to work back to a full practice Friday, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. The Cardinals will be facing a 49ers squad missing both Matt Breida (ankle) and George Kittle (knee), but Brock's absence will make the suspect Arizona secondary a bit thinner overall.

