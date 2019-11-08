Play

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Brock (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Brock will miss his first contest of the season due to a hamstring injury. His absence will be a notable blow to the Cardinals' depth behind starting cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Byron Murphy.

